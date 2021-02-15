हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bahujan Samaj Party

BSP leader Kalamuddin shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

BSP leader Kalamuddin shot dead in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Azamgarh
Representational Image

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Kalamuddin was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Monday (February 15, 2021).

Kalamuddin, a former BSP candidate from the Nizamabad assembly constituency, was killed by unknown miscreants. They reportedly fired three bullets at Kalamuddin near his village.

(This is a developing story)

Live TV

