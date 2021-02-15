BSP leader Kalamuddin shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Kalamuddin was shot dead in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on Monday (February 15, 2021).
Kalamuddin, a former BSP candidate from the Nizamabad assembly constituency, was killed by unknown miscreants. They reportedly fired three bullets at Kalamuddin near his village.
(This is a developing story)
