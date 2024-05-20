New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader and candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat Akhilesh Yadav urged the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to join the INDIA alliance to save the constitution. As the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls wrapped up on Monday, Yadav exaggerated that this time INDIA bloc is going to secure the victory and will surely form the government.

"I would request the Bahujan Samaj (Party) to help the INDIA alliance to save the Constitution...The (INDIA) alliance will surely form the government," he said.

Yadav also hits out at the Modi-led government for discriminating against farmers, youth and businessmen for the last 10 years. He further claimed that the BJP will yearn for even 140 seats.

"This government has discriminated against farmers, youth and businessmen for ten years. This election is to protect the Constitution... The public will make them yearn for even 140 seats," Yadav said.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav were forced to cut short the public meeting in Prayagraj's Phulpur constituency on Sunday after the crowd broke the barricades. This incident created a stampede-like situation.

After the incident, both the leaders of the INDIA Bloc left the rally without addressing the people of the Phulpur constituency. The campaign in Prayagraj was organised in support of SP candidate Amarnath Maurya contesting from the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat.

The workers from both parties went out of control and attempted to reach the stage to get near the prominent leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.