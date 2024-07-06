BSP Tamil Nadu Chief Hacked To Death By Motorcycle Gang Outside Chennai Home

Tamil Nadu chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party was brutally murdered by six assailants on motorcycles near his residence in Chennai on Friday. BSP president Armstrong was hacked to death by an unidentified mob in city’s Perambur locality.

Acting swiftly on the incident the local police have arrested eight suspects so far, authorities informed on Saturday. Police officials suspect the murder may be an act of revenge related to the killing of gangster Arcot Suresh last year.

Atleast six men attacked Armstrong while he was having discussion with party functionaries near his home in Chennai. The assailants then fled the scene. His family rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), North Chennai, Asra Garg told ANI, "In the murder case, we have secured 8 suspects so far. This is a preliminary investigation...Ten teams have been formed by us. We are on the job to bring the offenders to light.”

He added that a sharp weapon was used on him. Earlier, Chennai Police assembled 10 special teams to investigate the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Tamil Nadu president Armstrong.

The opposition has criticized the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, claiming that the killing highlights the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

In a post on X, Mayawati described Armstrong as a strong advocate for Dalits and demanded that those responsible be brought to justice.

“The gruesome killing of Mr. K. Armstrong, Tamil Nadu state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president, outside his Chennai house is highly deplorable and condemnable. An advocate by profession, he was known as a strong Dalit voice in the state. The state Govt. must punish the guilty.”