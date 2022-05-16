New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima and said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more “peaceful, harmonious and sustainable.” He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfilling them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

PM Modi is also travelling to Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddhism's founder, in Nepal to mark the day. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a unique centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone during his official visit to Nepal`s Lumbini on Monday on the occasion of Vaishakha Buddha Purnima.

At Lumbini, the Prime Minister will visit the sacred Mayadevi temple to offer prayers. Prime Minister will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal, said the Culture Ministry in its press release.

The construction of the unique "India International Centre for Buddhist Culture & Heritage" with a universal appeal will be undertaken by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), India under the auspices of the Lumbini Development Trust with the financial support of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. International Buddhist Confederation is a grantee body under the Ministry of Culture.

The Buddhist Centre will be the first "Net Zero Emission" building in Nepal. Also, on the occasion, the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC)is hosting a colourful programme for the Vaishakha Buddha Purnima Divas celebrations in New Delhi.

Buddha Purnima

Buddha Purnima is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. It is considered to be the holiest occasion for Buddhists all over the world.

This year, it is being celebrated on Monday (May 16). According to the Hindu calendar, this event takes place on a full moon day in the month of Vaisakh. Buddha Purnima, which is also known as Buddha Jayanti, is observed in various ways all across Nepal, Bhutan, Burma, Thailand, Tibet, Japan, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, and other South Asian countries.

On this auspicious day, the devotees travel to various monasteries and Buddhist temples to pray and learn from Buddha’s teachings.