Budget 2020: Sitharaman spoke for more than 2.5 hours, delivers longest speech ever

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivered the Budget 2020 speech in the Lok Sabha today (February 1). It is the longest in the history of India, she spoke for as long as 2 hours and 40 minutes.

In her speech, she made several announcements related to the rural, infrastructure and education sectors. Several items will become cheaper after the budget while some of them will also become expensive. Click to read income tax rates and slabs announced

Sitharaman in her speech today used as many as 13,331 words. The word "tax" has been used the most number of times with 101 utterances.

Previously, the longest Budget speech ever given was by BJP's Jaswant Singh in 2003.

The most number of words used to deliver a budget speech was by Manmohan Singh in 1991 with 18,520 words. The least number of words spoken was by CD Deshmukh who used 4454 words during the budget speech in 1952.