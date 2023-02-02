topStoriesenglish2568593
Budget 2023 as hit as Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan': BSP MP Hails Sitharaman's Income Tax Relief

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, announced that the personal income tax rebate limit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh from the previous Rs 5 lakh.

Feb 02, 2023

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Malook Nagar on Wednesday (February 1, 2023) said that the relief granted to the common people in the Union Budget 2023-24 has made it a hit like the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan". Speaking to the news agency PTI, Malook, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, said that the Income Tax relief granted in the Budget will ensure that more people will file Income Tax returns.

"The relief given to the common people in the Budget has made it a hit as the movie 'Pathaan'," Nagar told PTI.

His reaction came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament, announced that the personal income tax rebate limit has been increased to Rs 7 lakh from the fiscal year starting April 1 under the new tax regime, from the previous Rs 5 lakh.

Tax slabs have been cut to five from seven earlier. Also, the maximum income tax rate has been reduced to about 39 per cent from 42.7 per cent after a reduction in the highest surcharge to 25 per cent from 37 per cent.


Meanwhile, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh told PTI that "there is nothing in this Budget, and that it's just like a fairy dream".

