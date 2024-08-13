Advertisement
Budget 2024-25 Aligns With The Vision Of Viksit Bharat, Industry 4.0 Innovation: WHEF

The Union Budget 2024-25 has listed nine priorities for generating opportunities for all, said the WHEF.

Last Updated: Aug 13, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2024 on July 23. The Narendra Modi government has reiterated that the budget is aimed towards achieving Viksit Bharat by 20247. The same sentiment has been echoed by the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF). The WHEF said that its focus areas - Viksit Bharat, Industry 4.0, Technologies and Regional Economic Expansion - got adequate attention in the Union Budget 2024-25

The Union Budget 2024-25 has listed nine priorities for generating opportunities for all. "The vision of the World Hindu Economic Forum aligns seamlessly with the Government's priorities as outlined in the Budget. Our mission to 'Make Society Prosperous' reflects in our commitment to productivity and resilience in agriculture, employment and skilling, inclusive human resource development, and social justice. Moreover, our focus on innovation, research, and next-generation reforms positions WHEF at the forefront of economic empowerment and societal advancement," said Swami Vigyananand, Founder of WHEF.

To push the agenda of ‘Vikshit Bharat’, the Forum is set to host the Conference and Expo (WHEF 2024) in Mumbai from December 13th to 15th, 2024. Under the theme "Think in Future, for the Future and Viksit Bharat" the forum aims to cultivate forward-thinking and sustainable economic strategies.

The WHEF also hailed the abolition of the angel tax that would give new momentum to startups in India, dominated by young and innovative entrepreneurs in the country.

