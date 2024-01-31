Budget Session Begins Today; President Murmu To Address Joint Sitting Of Parliament

NEW DELHI: The budget session of Parliament, marking the final session before the anticipated general elections scheduled for April-May, will begin on Monday with a momentous address by President Droupadi Murmu, resonating within the halls of the newly erected Parliament building, as she speaks to a joint assembly of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

FM To Unveil Interim Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is poised to unveil the interim budget on February 1, setting the tone for fiscal discourse amidst the political landscape.

Conciliatory Gestures

In a bid to foster a spirit of cooperation, the government has initiated an all-party meeting, extending an olive branch to the opposition. Expressing a conciliatory stance, efforts are made to address the suspension of MPs incurred during the winter session, signalling a potential thaw in parliamentary dynamics.

Revoking Suspensions

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi assured reporters of the impending revocation of suspensions, facilitating the return of sidelined MPs to the legislative forefront. With unanimity prevailing, a conducive atmosphere sets the stage for constructive dialogue. "All (suspensions) will be revoked. I have spoken with the (Lok Sabha) Speaker and (Rajya Sabha) Chairman, I have also requested them on behalf of the government...This is the jurisdiction of the Speaker and the Chairman. So, we have requested both of them to speak with the concerned privileged committees, revoke the suspension and allow them to come to the House. Both of them agreed," Joshi said.

Opposition's Agenda

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari outlines the party's agenda, highlighting concerns over inflation, unemployment, and alleged misuse of investigative agencies. With a robust stance, the opposition vows to champion pressing issues affecting the populace.

Allegations and Accusations

Accusations fly as Congress MP K Suresh and TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay accuse the ruling BJP government of wielding central agencies as political weapons, fostering an environment of mistrust and discord.

Path Ahead

Amidst fervent deliberations, the budget session is slated to culminate on February 9, encapsulating a spectrum of discourse and debate. Notably, the revocation of suspensions underscores a pivotal moment of reconciliation, as parliamentary proceedings unfold amidst a backdrop of political fervor and anticipation.