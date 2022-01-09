हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajya Sabha

Budget Session: COVID guidelines for Rajya Sabha staff amid Omicron surge- 5 points

The new guidelines come as 50 staff members of the parliament tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday ahead of the Budget session.

Budget Session: COVID guidelines for Rajya Sabha staff amid Omicron surge- 5 points

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday (January 9) has reviewed the COVID situation and directed that necessary measures be taken to contain the spread of the virus among the Secretariat officials and staff as the Budget Session to roll at the end of the month.

The new guidelines come as 50 staff members of the parliament tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday ahead of the Budget session.

As COVID cases continue to surge, here are the new guidelines for the Rajya Sabha staff member:

  • Rajya Sabha Secretariat restricted staff attendance to 50%. Officials and staff below the rank of under-secretary/executive officer are required to WFH till the end of this month as per new protocols.
  • Staff members with disabilities and pregnant women are exempted from attending office.
  • Starting and closing timings of the Secretariat are staggered to avoid crowding.
  • All official meetings will be held virtually to avoid physical contact between staff members
  • More random testing will be conducted for those coming to Parliament to control the infection spread.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had requested all staffers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Saturday evening, the national capital reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest in the last eight months and also the highest single-day rise after May 5, 2021 when the tally was at 20,960.

The new cases have pushed the infection tally to 15,26,979 in the city.

The death toll increased to 25,143 after seven more fatalities were registered.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajya SabhaOmicronCOVID IndiaBudget SessionVenkiah NaiduParliament
Next
Story

Food blogger tries Rooh Afza chai in viral video, leaves internet in shock- Watch

Must Watch

PT3M4S

Election Commission should conduct voting peacefully: Mayawati, BSP President