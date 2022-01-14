Budget Session of Parliament to commence from Jan 31, conclude on April 8

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the address of the president to both the Houses.

The session will witness the introduction of Budget 2022 and conclude on April 8, sources said on Friday citing the recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The Union Budget 2022 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

The first part of the session would conclude on February 11.

After a month-long recess, part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8, the sources said.

