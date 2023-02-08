Budget Session: PM Narendra Modi Spotted in This Special Blue Jacket In Parliament

New Delhi: Days after he gave the mantra of ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ for sustainable development to tackle the menace of climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted wearing a special sleeveless jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles in the Parliament on Wednesday. According to reports, the Prime Minister who came to attend the ongoing Budget Session in Parliament was seen wearing a light blue "sadri" jacket as he sat and watched the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha.

The jacket that PM Modi was wearing was made of material recycled from plastic bottles, officials said. This special blue was gifted to PM Modi by the Indian Oil Corp.

PM Modi in Karnataka!



Indian oil corp presents 'Modi Jacket' to PM Modi made out of recycled PET Bottles.



More than 10 crore PET Bottles will be recycled to make sustainable garments to India Oil employees and Armed Forces!#IndiaEnergyWeek2023 pic.twitter.com/kSQVI7REk4 — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) February 6, 2023

Notably, the PM is at the forefront of the fight against climate change and wants it to become a people's movement. Today's move is seen as the PM's message about sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will later reply to the motion of thanks on the President`s address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Lok Sabha has allocated a time of over 12 hours to discuss President`s Address.

PM Modi`s reply is expected to begin around evening in the House. The reply to the Motion of Thanks debate got underway in Lok Sabha on Tuesday and the debate was initiated by BJP Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took up debate on the motion of thanks on the President`s Address after three days of stalemate over the Hindenburg-Adani row with BJP members talking of initiatives of the Modi government and the opposition members accusing the ruling alliance of not paying adequate attention to issues such as price rise and unemployment.

Tuesday saw a lot of fireworks in the Lower House with barbs being exchanged between the MPs from the ruling party and the opposition.

During the address by the Joshi in Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs, especially from the DMK protested in the well of the House, after he allegedly glorified the abolished practice of `sati`. The house was adjourned for a few minutes after DMK MP A Raja rushed to CP Joshi`s chair after the intervention of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and subsequently after the clarification by Joshi the matter was settled. Soon after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a strong attack on the government in the wake of the Hiendenberg-Adani row linking the rise of the Adani group to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleging that "rules were changed" in some sectors to favor the businessman.

Rahul Gandhi, who was the first opposition leader to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President`s address in the Lok Sabha, said the relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister and added that "real magic" started after 2014 and the businessman rose from 609th to second spot globally in the rich list.

"Relationships begin many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat`s Chief Minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr. Modi construct the idea of a `Resurgent Gujarat`. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Lok Sabha.

The BJP rejected Rahul Gandhi`s allegations both inside and outside the House. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said the allegations against the government were baseless and the whole ecosystem of Congress was based on twin pillars "of deal and commission."