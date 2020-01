New Delhi: A roof of a building collapsed in Delhi's Uttam Nagar at 3 pm on Saturday. A total of nine people including five children have been rescued by the fire officials. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The rescued people were immediately rushed to the hospital, seven of them are said to be in critical condition.

Several people are still feared to be trapped under debris. Search and rescue operations is underway.

(Further information awaited)