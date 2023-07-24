trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639840
NewsIndia
JUNAGADH BUILDING COLLAPSE

Building Collapses In Gujarat's Junagadh, Several Feared Trapped

Amid the incessant rainfall a two story building collapsed in Gujarat's Junagadh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 02:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Building Collapses In Gujarat's Junagadh, Several Feared Trapped

New Delhi: A two-story building in Gujarat's Junagadh collapsed and several people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue and search teams are present at the incident site and ambulances are ready in the area to take the victims to the hospital as soon as they are rescued. Further details are awaited.

IMD PRedicts Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat, Junagadh On Orange Alert 


cre Trending Stories

The state of Gujarat is witenssing torrential rains for the last couple of days and the met department has further forecasted heavy rainfall in the region. Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat and Navsari; in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Kutch and in Diu during the next 5 days.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest