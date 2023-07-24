Building Collapses In Gujarat's Junagadh, Several Feared Trapped

New Delhi: A two-story building in Gujarat's Junagadh collapsed and several people are feared trapped under the debris. Rescue and search teams are present at the incident site and ambulances are ready in the area to take the victims to the hospital as soon as they are rescued. Further details are awaited.

#WATCH | Gujarat | A two-storeyed building collapsed in Junagadh. Several feared trapped. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/nxVeU0njSn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

IMD PRedicts Heavy Rainfall In Gujarat, Junagadh On Orange Alert

The state of Gujarat is witenssing torrential rains for the last couple of days and the met department has further forecasted heavy rainfall in the region. Heavy to very heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in the districts of Gujarat region namely Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat and Navsari; in the districts of Saurashtra- Kutch namely Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Gir Somnath, Kutch and in Diu during the next 5 days.