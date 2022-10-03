Building collapses in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar Phase I; 2-3 labourers fear trapped, rescue operation on

New Delhi: A building in the Udyog Vihar Phase I of Haryana's Gurugram collapsed on Monday (October 3) and 2-3 labourers are feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway and one labourer has already been rescued.

Talking to ANI Fire officer Lalit Kumar said, "as per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. Rescue operation on. One labourer already rescued."

Gurugram, Haryana | Building collapse in Udyog Vihar Phase I



As per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. Rescue operation on. One labourer already rescued: Lalit Kumar, Fire Officer pic.twitter.com/gTwu5lf6Cu — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022

According to DCP West Deepak Saharan the building was old and its demolition was underway since September 26. Two floors of the 3-story building were already demolished but the remaining part collapsed, he said.

