NewsIndia
GURUGRAM

Building collapses in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar Phase I; 2-3 labourers fear trapped, rescue operation on

A building in the Udyog Vihar Phase I collapsed while it was being demolished.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 10:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Building collapses in Gurugram's Udyog Vihar Phase I; 2-3 labourers fear trapped, rescue operation on

New Delhi: A building in the Udyog Vihar Phase I of Haryana's Gurugram collapsed on Monday (October 3) and 2-3 labourers are feared trapped. The rescue operation is underway and one labourer has already been rescued.

Talking to ANI Fire officer Lalit Kumar said, "as per preliminary information, 2-3 laborers are feared trapped after a building that was being demolished, collapsed. Rescue operation on. One labourer already rescued."

According to DCP West Deepak Saharan the building was old and its demolition was underway since September 26. Two floors of the 3-story building were already demolished but the remaining part collapsed, he said.

(Further details awaited)

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 1, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day