Delhi

Building collapses in north Delhi, 9-year-old girl among 4 dead

Four people, including a woman and a nine-year-old girl died after a building collapsed in north Delhi's Bawana area.

Building collapses in north Delhi, 9-year-old girl among 4 dead
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: A building collapsed in north Delhi's Bawana area on Friday (February 11) afternoon, killing four people, including a woman and a nine-year-old girl, police said.

Two women were pulled out of the debris of the building and rushed to a hospital. Their condition is out of danger, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Rukaiya Khatun, Shahzad, Afrina (9) and Danish, police said.
The rescue operations are almost over now, police officials said.

The fire department officials received information about the incident at 2.48 pm, following which three to four fire tenders rushed to the spot.

The police were informed that the building near the Delhi Jal Board had collapsed and four to five people are reportedly buried under debris.

The police rushed to the spot and found that the collapsed building was the part of Rajiv Ratan Aawas in which there were about 300 to 400 flats, a senior police officer said.

Three JCB, one hydra machine and two ambulances reached the spot and rescue operation was started, they said.
"Two women -- Fatima and Shahnaaz -- both residents of JJ Colony, Bawana were taken out of the debris and sent to MV hospital Pooth Khurd," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

