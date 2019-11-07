close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Bulbul

'Bulbul' very likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

IMD has issued warning for strong wind speed reaching 35 - 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by afternoon of November 8 over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. 

&#039;Bulbul&#039; very likely to intensify into severe cyclonic storm: IMD

New Delhi: The cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' over East-Central Bay of Bengal moved towards the North-West with a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over West-Central and adjoining East-Central Bay of Bengal, about 560 km South-Southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 680 km South-Southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 740 km South-Southwest of Khepupara in Bangladesh, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next six hours. It is very likely to move initially north-northwestwards for next 12 hours and then nearly northwards till November 9 morning and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal," read a statement.

IMD has issued warning for strong wind speed reaching 35 - 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph becoming squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph by afternoon of November 8 over Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. 

Tags:
Cyclone BulbulIMDWest Bengal
Next
Story

Massive security in Ayodhya ahead of Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Must Watch

PT1M38S

Raveesh Kumar: Pak still need to take action against terrorism