Buldhana City Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Sanjay Rambhau Gaikwad vs Jayshree Sunil Shelke Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

The Buldhana assembly constituency, located in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, is a significant seat in the state’s 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. Voting for this seat took place on November 20, and the results are currently being counted. Historically, Buldhana has been a battleground between the Congress and BJP, with occasional strong performances from regional parties.

Key Candidates

Gaikwad Sanjay Rambhau - Shiv Sena

Jayshree Sunil Shelke- Sena UBT

Vijay Ramakrushna Kale - BSP

Prashant Uttam Waghode - Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi

Premlata Prakash Sonone - Maharashtra Swarajya party

Mohammad Gufran Diwan - Swabhimani Paksha

Bhai Vikas Prakash Nandve - Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Satish Ramesh Pawar - Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)

Satishchandra Dinkar Rothe Patil - Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi

Geographical Context

Buldhana is part of the Buldhana district, which is also a part of the larger Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency. The district includes several other key assembly segments, such as Jalgaon (Jamod), Chikhli, Sindkhed Raja, Mehkar (SC), and Khamgaon. Additionally, the Raver Lok Sabha constituency from the nearby Jalgaon district includes Malkapur, another important seat in the Buldhana district.

Past Election Results

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Gaikwad of Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat with 67,785 votes, securing a notable victory. The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) candidate Vijay Shinde garnered 41,710 votes, while Harshvardhan Sapkal of the Indian National Congress received 31,316 votes.

In the 2014 elections, Harshvardhan Sapkal of the Congress won the seat with 46,985 votes, defeating Sanjay Gaikwad of Shiv Sena, who received 35,324 votes.

Constituency Boundaries

Buldhana constituency is located in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, covering areas such as:

The constituency is bordered by several other assembly constituencies, including Jamner, Muktainagar, Malkapur, Khamgaon, Chikhli, and Sillod. It is also in close proximity to another state, adding to its diverse and dynamic electoral composition.

The Political Contest

The ongoing 2024 elections are being contested by major political players in Maharashtra, with Congress and BJP continuing their historical rivalry. Other parties, including Shiv Sena and regional outfits, have a significant presence, making this a closely contested seat.

Election Day and Vote Counting

Voting for Maharashtra's 288 legislative assembly seats took place on November 20, 2024, and vote counting is underway today. The results for Buldhana City will play a crucial role in determining whether Congress or BJP retains its influence in this key constituency, or if other parties manage to make a breakthrough.