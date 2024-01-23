MUMBAI: The Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra on Tuesday initiated bulldozer action against "illegal" constructions in Mumbai's Mira Road suburb where a Ram Temple rally, which was being held to celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, was attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants. The action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation with the help of local police following directions from the Maharashtra Government.

#WATCH | Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of… pic.twitter.com/gx0RAhB8uH — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

Bulldozer Action Against 'Illegal' Encroachments: Police

Critics have questioned the authority and legality of such actions, raising concerns over due process. However, the police clarified that the bulldozers were called only to demolish "illegal" encroachments in the area. It may be noted that several BJP-led states have adopted the ''bulldozer action'' pioneered by the Uttar Pradesh government as part of a strategy to counter criminals and anti-social elements.

Ram Mandir Rally Attacked On Mira Road

Several videos circulating on social media captured intense clashes on Sunday evening and Monday afternoon. The latter period was marked by heightened tension following the contentious consecration of the temple. Groups from opposing sides engaged in stone-throwing incidents, revealing the depth of animosity.

By Monday night, police had apprehended more than a dozen individuals in connection with the clashes. The violence unfolded as a Shri Ram Shobha Yatra, adorned with saffron flags and cars and bikes, traversed through Mira Road's Naya Nagar area. The procession became a target for a mob armed with stones, resulting in injuries.

Fadnavis Vows Severe Punishment For Accused

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a stern warning on Monday night, emphasizing severe consequences for anyone attempting to disrupt law and order in the state.

Fadnavis assured that the incident in the Naya Nagar area of Mira-Bhyander was under close scrutiny. He revealed ongoing efforts, including the detention of 13 individuals, with further identification underway through CCTV footage analysis. Fadnavis stated, "Anyone trying to disrupt law and order in Maharashtra will not be tolerated."

Swift Action By Police After Mira Road Clashes

Deputy Commissioner of Police Jayant Bajbale provided insights into the conflict, disclosing that it erupted at 11 pm on Sunday when members of the Hindu community were raising slogans in multiple vehicles. An argument ensued between the Hindu and Muslim communities, prompting swift police intervention. Bajbale assured the public that the situation was brought under control, followed by a flag march to reinforce security. The police remain vigilant, aiming to maintain peace and order in the aftermath of these clashes.