jahangirpuri violence

'Bulldozer will only work on Ansar, Ahmed but not on Arjun...': Asaduddin Owaisi

"The bulldozer will work on Ansar, Ahmed but not on Arjun, Ajay. That's the difference," said Asaduddin Owaisi on Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive, as per ANI.

&#039;Bulldozer will only work on Ansar, Ahmed but not on Arjun...&#039;: Asaduddin Owaisi
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday (April 20) condemned the demolition of illegal constructions in the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi and said these are targeted. Owaisi alleged that the bulldozer is targeting the Muslims only and the community is undergoing collective punishment.

Talking to ANI, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Legally, a new bulldozer procession has been taken out. Muslims are undergoing collective punishment... be scared of a poor's curse. You demolished the shops in front of the Mosque, why not in front of Temples? This is a targeted demolition...I condemn it," 

"I'm grateful that the Supreme Court took notice of it and gave an immediate stay, but they still didn't stop. These people are calling the public Bangladeshi and Rohingya? They are Indians," he added.

Owaisi further said, "I've said this before, the bulldozer will work on Ansar, Ahmed but not on Arjun, Ajay. That's the difference. Ansar remains Ansar even if he's in BJP or AAP... this demolition is vigilante justice... Polls will come and go but what about those who came on roads during Ramzan?"

(With ANI inputs)

