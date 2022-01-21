हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
bulli bai app

Bulli Bai app case: My brother was into custody after questioning, alleges Nikesh Singh in Jharsuguda

Bulli Bai app was put up in Github open platform which auctioned Muslim women by putting up their images.

Bulli Bai app case: My brother was into custody after questioning, alleges Nikesh Singh in Jharsuguda
Representational Image: Zee News

Jharsuguda: Hours after a 28-year-old man named Neeraj Singh was arrested in `Bulli Bai` case, his brother Nikesh Singh on Thursday alleged that officers of Mumbai Police Crime Branch took his brother Neeraj Singh into custody after questioning.

The officers said that he was not involved in making the Bulli Bai app but he was part of a Twitter group that had the creators of the app said Nikesh in Jharsuguda.

"Officers of Mumbai Police Crime Branch took my brother Neeraj Singh into custody after questioning. The officers said that he was not involved in making the Bulli Bai app but he was part of a Twitter group that had the creators of the app as members," Nikesh Singh said.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested another person from Odisha`s Jharsuguda in connection with the `Bulli Bai` case.

The cyber police of the Mumbai crime branch today intercepted Niraj Singh a 28-year-old MBA graduate from the Lamtibahal area under Brajrajnagar Police limits. 

He was reportedly involved in planning the app with the main accused who was arrested earlier. With Niraj Singh, the police arrested a total of five people in connection with the case. 

Earlier, the police have arrested Sweta Singh, Vishal Jha, Niraj Bishnoi and Mayank Rawal in connection with the case. Notably, arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur was involved in the `Sulli Deals` app case. 

The Jharsuguda SDJM Court has allowed Mumbai police to keep Niraj Singh for six days transit remand, said his lawyer. 

Bulli Bai app was put up in Github open platform which auctioned Muslim women by putting up their images.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
bulli bai appSulli Deals App casebulli bai app caseMumbai PoliceTwitter
Next
Story

Uttarakhand Assembly polls 2022: Congress CEC to meet today for selection of candidates

Must Watch

PT9M29S

DNA : Zee Opinion Poll - These 5 big things will be there in Punjab elections