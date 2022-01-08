Bulli Bai case: Mastermind is habitual hacker, now threatening to commit suicide, says police

New Delhi: Niraj Bishnoi, alleged mastermind behind the Bulli Bai app and the fourth person to be arrested in case during the interrogation revealed several aspects related to his hacking habit and contacts with other accused persons in the case.

During sustained interrogation, accused Niraj Bishnoi revealed that he is habitual of hacking, defacing the websites, and learning the same since he was 15 years old.

Earlier, he had hacked/defaced the various websites of schools and universities of India as well as of Pakistan. His claims of hacking the websites related to schools is being verified from the concerned quarters.

Bishnoi has an inclination towards a gaming character of Japan animation namely GIYU. He had created several Twitter handles using the word GIYU one which he used to challenge the law enforcement agencies to nab him.

He had further disclosed that he was in touch with the persons arrested by Mumbai Police in virtual world and used to chat through Twitter group chats. He had never met those persons and even did not have their contact numbers. He said that he was using the Twitter account of the girl Shweta arrested by Mumbai Police.

Bishnoi further revealed that he was also in touch of the creator of twitter handle @sullideals, who had created the sulli deals app on GitHub and he had also propagated the same.

Neeraj's claim has been verified from the involvement of a Twitter account used by him in an FIR registered at PS-Kishangarh, Delhi. In the said FIR, Twitter account used by him had tweeted the photograph of a woman for auction.

He disclosed that he had chosen the Gurmukhi script as he found the same to be more impactful than the Devanagari script.

IFSO also stated that Bishnoi is trying to delay the investigation and not co-operating in interrogation. He had also tried to harm himself twice and also threatened to commit suicide.

Further investigation is underway.

