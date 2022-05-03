NEW DELHI: Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 145 posts of Specialist Officers. According to a notification issued by the bank, the last date for online registration is May 7, 2022, and the tentative date for the online examination is June 12.

According to the bank’s notification, out of these 145 vacancies, 100 are for the post of manager (credit), 40 for manager (risk) and the rest five for the post of senior manager (treasury).

How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online for the positions at the official website of the Punjab National Bank: pnbindia.in

Important dates

Opening Date for Online Registration: April 22, 2022

Closing Date for Online Registration: May 07, 2022

Tentative Date of Online Examination: June 12, 2022

Posts

Manager (Risk): 40 posts

Manager (Credit): 100 posts

Senior Manager: 5 posts

Eligibility

Educational qualification: Educational qualifications required for various posts are different, Candidates applying for the various posts can go through the detailed notification to check the same.

Age limit

The lower age limit for the candidates applying for the posts is 25 years while the upper age limit is 35 years (As of 01.01.2022).

Application Fee

SC, ST and PWD: Rs 50/- per candidate (only intimation charges) +GST as applicable

All other candidates: Rs 850/- per candidate + GST as applicable

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected through an online test followed by an interview.

About PNB

Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s first Swadeshi Bank, commenced its operations on April 12, 1895, from Lahore, with an authorized capital of Rs 2 lakh and working capital of Rs 20,000. The Bank was established in the spirit of nationalism and was the first bank purely managed by Indians with Indian Capital. During the long history of the Bank, 9 banks have been merged/ amalgamated with PNB.

Post amalgamation of eOBC & eUNI w.e.f 01.04.2020, PNB has expanded its presence across India. As of the end of September 2021, Bank has totalled 36,514 delivery channels with a network of 10,528 domestic branches, 2 International branches, 13,506 ATMs & 12,478 Business Correspondents.

PNB is the second largest Public Sector Bank (PSB) in the country with Global Gross Business of Rs 18,51,097 crore. The Bank continues to maintain its forte in low-cost CASA deposits with a share of 45.42 per cent. Bank’s focus has been on qualitative business growth, recovery and arresting fresh slippages.