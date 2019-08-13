close

Burdwan blast case

Burdwan blast case: NIA arrests absconding accused Jahirul Sheikh

File photo used only for representational purpose.

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Jahirul Sheikh, an accused in the Burdwan blast case who had been absconding thus far.

Seikh was charge-sheeted in June of 2015 in the blast case for his direct involvement in the conspiracy of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to commit terrorist acts and wage war against Government of India and Bangladesh. Accused Sheikh is a senior leader of JMB Nadia module in West Bengal.  He had attended a number of training camps conducted by JMB and he was also involved in activities of JMB in India to further its nefarious designs.

Burdwan blast case is related to a large-scale conspiracy by JMB to radicalize, recruit and provide training in arms and explosives to its members in India in order to commit terrorist acts and wage war here and in Bangladesh.

A large number of IED’s, explosives and handmade grenades were recovered during the investigation of the case in 2014. A total of 33 accused have been charge-sheeted in this case.

