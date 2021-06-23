हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bureaucratic reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 43 IAS officers transferred

Representational Image: ANI

Shimla: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Himachal Pradesh government has transferred as many as 43 IAS officers in the state and gave them new responsibilities. 

According to the state government notification, among the transferred civil servants are Deputy Commissioners of several districts and two state cadre Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officers.

The senior-most officers who have been transferred are Subhashish Panda from the 1997 batch, Principal Secretary (Public Works Department), who will now also hold the charge of the post of Principal Secretary (Tourism and Civil Aviation) to the state government, Devesh Kumar from the 1998 batch, Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Rakesh Kumar of the 2007 batch, Secretary to the governor.

As per the notification, the transfers and postings will be implemented with immediate effect. 

