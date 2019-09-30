Bus carrying 50 passengers turns turtle in Gujarat's Banaskantha, several feared dead

A bus carrying 50 passengers turned upside down near a trench in Ambaji town of Banaskantha district in Gujarat. At least five people are feared dead. The accident took place when a luxury bus overturned near Trishulia Ghat. More than 50 people are expected to be inside the bus.

A team of 108 (ambulance services) and the police arrived at the accident site. The police with the help of the local people are making efforts to rescue the trapped people.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.