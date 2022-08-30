Bus returning from Vaishno Devi to Delhi overturns; 1 killed, 16 injured

Jammu: A bus carrying Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims overturned in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday killing a five-year-old boy and injuring 16 others. According to officials, the bus was en route to Delhi from Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the famous Hindu shrine. The driver of the bus lost control and hit a parked bus before his vehicle overturned at Kadmal resulting in the death of Shubham Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Sixteen passengers, including four women and three children, were injured and evacuated to a nearby hospital, they said, adding four of the injured were later referred to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for specialised treatment. The officials said seven of the injured are from Uttar Pradesh, four from Haryana, three from Jammu and Kashmir and two from Delhi.

8 killed as car falls into gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

In a startling incident earlier in the day, eight people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed and three others sustained serious injuries when the car skidded off the road and plunged into a 300-feet gorge in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The vehicle was on its way from Chingam to Chatroo and the accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Bonda village. All the passengers who died belonged to Bonda village, officials said.

Five people were found dead on the spot and three others succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, officials said, adding three more injured were hospitalised in critical condition. The deceased were identified as Bashir Ahmad (35), his brother Nazir Ahmad (25), Mohammad Akbar (28), his brother Fareed (25), Nusrat Banoo (16), Fareed Hussain (25), Shareef (25) and Noor Hussain (35).

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.

