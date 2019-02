In a shocking incident, a businessman and his son were shot at by unidentified assailants late on Friday night in Raipur district of Chhattisgarh.

The businessman identified as Jashraj Soni and his son, Mohit Soni, were shot at by bike-borne assailants in DD Nagar of Raipur.

Both the father-son duo were injured in the incident and has been admitted to the hospital.

A police investigation is currently underway.