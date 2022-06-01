हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi property

Buying property in Delhi? You have to pay more on transfer duty, here's why

Currently, the transfer duty on the sale and purchase of property in the national capital is 3 per cent for men and 2 per cent for women.

Buying property in Delhi? You have to pay more on transfer duty, here&#039;s why
Representational Image: Zee News

New Delhi: Buying property in Delhi is set to get expensive as the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi has decided to hike transfer duty by 1 per cent on properties priced above Rs 25 lakh across the city, official sources said on Wednesday. Officials said after the hike, the transfer duty will be 4 per cent for men and 3 per cent for women.

The decision was taken in a meeting on Tuesday where a proposal to increase the transfer duty by 1 per cent was moved.

The proposal was passed by the special officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), who has been entrusted with the power to run the civic body till the new House is elected.

"A proposal was moved before the special officer incapacity of the standing committee to hike transfer duty on properties priced above Rs 25 lakh by 1 per cent. The proposal was approved by the SO (special officer). After the hike, transfer duty will be 4 per cent for men and 3 per cent for women,? official sources told PTI.

Currently, the transfer duty on the sale and purchase of property in the national capital is 3 per cent for men and 2 per cent for women.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi propertyMunicipal Corporation of DelhiTransfer duty
Next
Story

Singer KK's death: Rahul Gandhi, CM Mamata Banerjee condole demise of Krishnakumar Kunnath; check other reactions

Must Watch

PT24M34S

Lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir's Garbhagriha : Yogi Adityanath reaches Ayodhya