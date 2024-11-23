Byculla Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Loser Candidate Yamini Jadhav vs Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena UBT NCP Sharad Pawar ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Advertisement
In the 2019 Assembly elections, Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of the Shiv Sena defeated Waris Yusuf Pathan of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Byculla is an Assembly constituency in Maharashtra, located in the Mumbai City district. In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, key candidates from Byculla include Yamini Jadhav (Shiv Sena - Shinde faction) and Manoj Pandurang Jamsutkar (Shiv Sena - UBT), alongside several independents.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of the Shiv Sena defeated Waris Yusuf Pathan of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) by a margin of 20,023 votes. Byculla Assembly constituency is part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Arvind Ganpat Sawant of the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Mumbai South seat by defeating Yamini Yashwant Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) with a margin of 52,673 votes.

