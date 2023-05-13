Byndur, Udupi Election Result Update: BJP's Gururaj Shetty Gantihole vs Congress' K Gopal Poojary

Byndur Election: There is a neck-and-neck competition between the BJP and the Congress in Karnataka's Byndur assembly seat. Till the last update, Congress' K Gopal Poojary (30,590 votes) was marginally ahead of his BJP rival Gururaj Shetty Gantihole (29,594 votes)

'Intruder Sent Back'

The police is Karnataka's Udupi district today caught and sent back a BJP volunteer who was allegedly hiding a mobile phone inside his lungi, Kannada language news portals Udayvani and Varthabharati reported today. The man had arrived at the polling station wearing a tied lungi and a saffron shawl claiming to be an agent of the BJP candidate of Byndur Assembly Constituency. However, the police found a mobile phone tied to his leg. The police stopped the man, identified as Sadashiva Kanchigodu, and sent him back.

Where did the incident take place?

The incident took place in St Sicily school where the counting of votes was held. District Superintendent of Police Akshay Machindra Haque intercepted the accused Sadashiva Kanchigodu. The police didn't register an FIR case.