Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar, recently responded to the now-dismissed no-confidence motion against him. In a statement, Dhankhar likened the opposition's attempt to remove him from office to performing "bypass surgery with a vegetable knife."

Dhankhar expressed his astonishment at the motion, which was signed by over 60 opposition members, accusing him of being biased and unfit for his position.

He stated that the attempt to challenge his position was poorly executed, saying it resembled "bypass surgery with a vegetable knife," adding that the knife was not even meant for cutting vegetables.

Referring to the document's deficiencies, he remarked that the person who authored the notice seemed to have used a rusted knife.

He also criticized the lack of seriousness in the motion, highlighting the absence of essential details such as the name of the addressee and the correct spelling of his name throughout the petition. The motion was also criticized for relying on media reports that were not properly authenticated.

Defending Constitutional Integrity

In his remarks, Dhankhar emphasized that any constitutional position, including that of the Vice President, must be upheld with "commitment to sublimity, sterling qualities, and Constitutionalism."

He stressed that the individuals holding such positions should not be preoccupied with personal vendettas or settling scores. Instead, the focus should remain on respecting the integrity of the constitution and the institutions that support it.

Opposition’s Allegations: A 'Misadventure'

On December 10, a group of 60 opposition MPs had filed the impeachment notice against Dhankhar, accusing him of bias and lack of neutrality. However, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman dismissed the motion, calling it a "misadventure" aimed at undermining the dignity of India's constitutional institutions.

In his ruling, the Deputy Chairman described the notice as a "deliberate trivialising and demeaning" attempt to discredit the office of the Vice President.

The ruling also pointed out the numerous flaws in the impeachment notice. These included the lack of a formal resolution, the improper spelling of Dhankhar’s name, and the absence of crucial supporting documents and videos that were supposed to validate the claims made in the notice.

Concerns Over Parliamentary Productivity

Apart from addressing the impeachment motion, Dhankhar also took a moment to comment on the overall functioning of Parliament. He lamented the decreasing quality of debates and contributions on the floor of the House, stating that the institution had increasingly been in the news for the wrong reasons.

In his view, the current state of parliamentary proceedings reflected a deeper issue of disorder, despite the appearance of order.

He pointed out that the media plays a crucial role in ensuring accountability and making the government’s actions known to the public at large. According to Dhankhar, the media serves as the essential link between the functioning of Parliament and the citizens it represents.