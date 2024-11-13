Bypolls Turn Deadly In West Bengal, TMC Leader Injured In Shootout Dies In Hospital

The first casualty of the by-elections to six Assembly constituencies in West Bengal came on Wednesday with a Trinamool Congress leader, Ashok Sau, killing from injury caused by a shootout at Jagatdal, which adjoins the Naihati constituency in North 24 Parganas district. The Naihati is one of the six constituencies for which the by-elections are being held, and the death caused the toll to go high in the region.

The ward president of TMC's ward number 12 in Bhatpara Municipality, Sau, who is said to have been attacked by the Trinamool Congress cadres at their office, was hospitalised but could not survive his injuries.

A heavy police contingent was immediately deployed in the locality as soon as the news of Sau's death spread. The Election Commission of India has sought a report from the district authorities of North 24 Parganas over the incident, though the perpetrators responsible for the attack are on the run.

Barrackpore Police Commissionerate Commissioner Aloke Rajoria confirmed that Sau had been attacked earlier in 2023. "We are investigating the matter and reviewing CCTV footage from the area. We hope to apprehend the accused soon," said Rajoria.

Meanwhile, 41 complaints have surfaced at the office of West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) so far, out of which 16 are BJP. The polling percentage in average has been reported as high as 30.03 percent by 11 am in the six constituencies. Taldangra has polled the highest at 32 percent, followed by Madarihat at 31.86 percent, Haroa at 31.20 percent, Medinipur at 30.25 percent, Sitai at 29 percent, and Naihati at 25.17 percent.