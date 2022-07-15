NewsIndia
Jul 15, 2022

CA Final Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is declared the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 today, July 15, 2022. Students can check their CA Final results on the official website of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

CA Final May Results 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Candidates who appeared for their icai exam can check their ca final result may 2022 following steps given below-

  • Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.
  • On the home page, click on ICAI CA Result 2022 link 
  • Enter the login credentials and submit
  • Your CA Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download 

CA Final May Result 2022- Direct Link

The CA Final Result 2022 is expected to be declared today, July 15 by the evening. CA Final exams were conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

