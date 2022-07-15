CA Final Results 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is declared the ICAI CA Final May Results 2022 today, July 15, 2022. Students can check their CA Final results on the official website of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Final Examination held in May 2022 have been declared.

CA Final May Results 2022: Here's how to check your scorecard

Candidates who appeared for their icai exam can check their ca final result may 2022 following steps given below-

Visit the official site of ICAI on icai.nic.in.

On the home page, click on ICAI CA Result 2022 link

Enter the login credentials and submit

Your CA Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download

The CA Final Result 2022 is expected to be declared today, July 15 by the evening. CA Final exams were conducted from May 14 to 29, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

