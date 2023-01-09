topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CA NOVEMBER RESULT 2022

CA Inter, Final result 2022 Date, time: ICAI to release CA Final, Intermediate November results TOMORROW- Steps to check scorecard here

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the CA Inter, Final Result 2022 tomorrow, January 10, 2023, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 06:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CA Inter, Final result 2022 Date, time: ICAI to release CA Final, Intermediate November results TOMORROW- Steps to check scorecard here

CA, Inter, Final Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the CA Inter, Final Result 2022 tomorrow, January 10, 2023 as per the announcement made by the Additional Secretary, S.K.Garg of ICAI. The results can be accessed onicai.org or icai.nic.in. The official notice on ICAI result date reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

CA, Inter, Final Result 2022: Steps to check result

Go to the ICAI result portal: icai.nic.in.

Links to view CA Final and CA Inter results will be displayed on home page.

Open the result link, enter your login details and submit.

Result will be displayed on your screen.

Check it and take a printout of the page for future reference.

ICAI conducted CA Final and Intermediate Exam was conducted from November 1, 2022 to November 17, 2022.Group I Inter Exams were conducted from November 2 to November 9 while Group II Inter Exams were conducted from November 11 to November 12. CA Final Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7 and Group II was conducted from November 10 to November 16 as per the schedule.

Live Tv

CA November result 2022ca interfinal Result 2022ca interca inter resultICAI CAresultsCA FinalICAICA Final November resultCA Intermediate Nov resultCharted accountant resultca result 2022ca result

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?
DNA Video
DNA: When the hottest day ever recorded in Antarctica in 1974
DNA Video
DNA: 'Postmortem' of police's theory in Kanjhawala case
DNA Video
DNA: Who set up a settlement on railway land in Haldwani?