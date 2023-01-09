CA Inter, Final result 2022 Date, time: ICAI to release CA Final, Intermediate November results TOMORROW- Steps to check scorecard here

CA, Inter, Final Result 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will release the CA Inter, Final Result 2022 tomorrow, January 10, 2023 as per the announcement made by the Additional Secretary, S.K.Garg of ICAI. The results can be accessed onicai.org or icai.nic.in. The official notice on ICAI result date reads, “The results of the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examination held in November 2022 are likely to be declared on Tuesday, the 10th January, 2023 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website icai.nic.in. It may be noted that for accessing the result at the above mentioned website the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. along with his/her roll number.”

CA, Inter, Final Result 2022: Steps to check result

Go to the ICAI result portal: icai.nic.in.

Links to view CA Final and CA Inter results will be displayed on home page.

Open the result link, enter your login details and submit.

Result will be displayed on your screen.

Check it and take a printout of the page for future reference.

ICAI conducted CA Final and Intermediate Exam was conducted from November 1, 2022 to November 17, 2022.Group I Inter Exams were conducted from November 2 to November 9 while Group II Inter Exams were conducted from November 11 to November 12. CA Final Exam for Group I was held from November 1 to November 7 and Group II was conducted from November 10 to November 16 as per the schedule.