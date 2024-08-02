CA Student Success Story: Tea Seller’s Daughter Becomes Chartered Accountant After 10 Years of Struggle

Delhi’s Amita Prajapati, the daughter of a tea seller, has achieved her dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant after 10 years of hard work and perseverance. In a heartwarming LinkedIn post, Amita shared an emotional video of her and her father shedding tears of joy after she passed the CA exam.

Amita's journey was far from easy. In her post, she described the immense difficulties she faced in pursuing her dream. "It took 10 years. Every day, with dreams in my eyes, I would ask myself if this was just a dream or if it would ever come true," she wrote.

Amita faced numerous doubts and criticisms along the way. Many questioned her parents' decision to invest in such an ambitious course for an "average" student. Some suggested that her family should save money to build a house since they were financially struggling. Living in a slum, she often faced taunts and skepticism.

"People would say, 'Why are you enrolling her in such a big course? Your daughter can't do it,'" Amita shared. Despite these harsh words, she remained steadfast in her determination. "They would say, 'How can you afford such education by selling tea? Save money and build a house. How long will you live on the streets with grown-up daughters?'" she wrote.

Acknowledging her humble beginnings, Amita stated, "Yes, absolutely, I live in a slum (very few people know this), but I am no longer ashamed." She embraced her roots and credited her "crazy mind" for her achievements. "Some people would say, 'Slum girl, crazy mind,' right, absolutely right, if my mind wasn't crazy, I wouldn't have reached here today."

Her 10-year journey culminated in an emotionally charged moment with her father. "For the first time, I hugged my father and cried; this is peace," she wrote. Amita expressed gratitude for her parents' unwavering faith and sacrifices, which enabled her to achieve this milestone.

"I waited so long for this moment, envisioned this dream with open eyes, and today it has become a reality," she said. Her message to everyone was clear and powerful, "I want to tell everyone that it’s never too late, and dreams do come true."

Amita Prajapati's inspiring story is a testament to patience, perseverance, and the power of dreams. Her achievement not only fulfills her long-held goal but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for others facing similar struggles.