CAA, Ram Temple And UCC: How BJP Plans To Woo Voters For 2024 Polls

NEW DELHI: As India braces itself for a series of significant political events in 2024, including the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, and crucial assembly and general elections next year, the political landscape is rife with anticipation. The looming question is whether the BJP can maintain its electoral dominance or if a united Opposition can challenge its formidable election machinery.

The proposal for Uniform Civil Code (UCC) implementation got a big push ever since PM Modi spoke in favour of it at a rally in Bhopal and said that the country cannot run on two laws. The PM further stated that the Uniform Civil Code is in accordance with the founding principles and ideals of the Constitution, which yet again proved that the ruling BJP is determined to implement CAA and UCC at the earliest.

In July, a Parliamentary Standing Committee met to discuss the implementation of the UCC. This also makes clear that the BJP-ruled states will soon start work to implement the UCC and strengthen its vote bank as well. The Law Commission has already initiated fresh consultation on the issue earlier this year and the discussions include various court judgements related to the issue.

Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Takes Center Stage

In a groundbreaking move, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced that the state assembly is set to discuss and pass the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), potentially making Uttarakhand the first state in independent India to implement this code. The UCC aims to establish uniform personal laws applicable to all citizens, transcending religious, gender, and sexual orientation boundaries.

BJP's Long-Standing Commitment To UCC Implementation

A five-member panel, led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, has been instrumental in preparing a draft for the UCC in Uttarakhand. This move aligns with the BJP's longstanding commitment to this code, as emphasized by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who underscored the government's determination to implement the UCC.

UCC: Legal Implications & National Impact

Amit Shah's suggestion that implementation by one or two states may trigger legal challenges indicates a potential national impact if courts rule in favor of the UCC. Analogous to the resolutions of Article 370 and Ram Temple disputes, the Modi government might navigate the UCC issue through legal channels.

Citizenship (Amendment) Act

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019, a cornerstone of the BJP's agenda, is set to witness significant progress. A senior government official revealed that rules for the CAA will be notified well before the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections, anticipated to occur in April-May.

The rules for CAA are ready, and an online portal is established for a streamlined process. Home Minister Amit Shah affirmed the government's commitment to implement the CAA, countering opposition claims. The controversial act played a pivotal role in the BJP's electoral strategy, particularly in West Bengal.

Delayed Rules, Political Sensitivity

Despite a delay of over four years, the rules for CAA's implementation are now imminent. More than a hundred lives were lost during protests against the act, highlighting its contentious nature. The strategic empowerment of district magistrates in certain states for granting citizenship underscores the nuanced political sensitivity of the issue.

BJP's Multi-pronged Approach

As the BJP strategically manoeuvres on crucial issues such as the UCC and CAA, the party positions itself for the 2024 elections. The unfolding events, including the Ram Temple consecration, elections in seven states, and the potential implementation of these key policies, set the stage for a political showdown that will undoubtedly shape India's future.