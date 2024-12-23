A woman recently shared her frightening experience with Ola Cabs on LinkedIn, highlighting serious safety concerns. The incident took place on December 20 around 1:30 pm during a ride to Gurgaon, raising questions about the safety measures of ride-hailing services, especially for women. In a LinkedIn post, Shazia A, a senior manager at Genpact, explained that the driver suddenly slowed down near the National Media Centre after crossing the toll. She noticed two men ahead signaling the driver to stop, and to her shock, the driver obeyed and parked the car.

When she asked the driver why he stopped, he didn’t answer. The situation became more alarming when two more men joined, making it five people, including the driver. The driver mentioned an unpaid loan installment, which scared her. She quickly left the cab to ensure her safety.

“Feeling unsafe, I opened the right-side door and ran for my life. It was a terrifying experience, and I cannot explain how scared I felt,” Shazia wrote in her post.

She also shared that the SOS button on the Ola app didn’t work when she tried to use it during the incident. Afterward, Shazia complained with Ola’s customer service but said it had been over 24 hours without any response from the company.

In her post, she urged Ola’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, to address the issue and ensure passenger safety is a top priority. “Ola’s lack of accountability and urgency is shocking and disappointing. Passenger safety is not just an added feature—it’s a basic responsibility,” she wrote.

People demand passenger safety

Her post has gained much attention on LinkedIn, with many users expressing shock and sharing similar experiences. Some urged immediate steps to improve passenger safety.

One user commented, “It’s truly scary when the SOS button doesn’t work.” Another criticized the driver’s actions: "The driver should have taken responsibility and contacted Ola support to arrange another cab while ensuring your safety. Bhavish Aggarwal, please take action to prevent such incidents and protect passengers.”