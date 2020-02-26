हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central Acts

Cabinet approves adaptation of Central Acts in Jammu and Kashmir and Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill

Speaking on the government's stand on the ongoing Delhi violence, Javadekar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are monitoring the situation.

Cabinet approves adaptation of Central Acts in Jammu and Kashmir and Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill
ANI photo

New Delhi: The cabinet on Wednesday (February 26, 2020) gave approval for adaptation of Central Acts in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 96. The government also gave approval to Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 informed Union Ministers Prakash Javedkar and Smriti Irani in a press briefing in Delhi. 

Minister Prakash Javadekar said, ''Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi, has approved the issuance of an order for adaptation of Central Acts in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 96 of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 by the Central Government.''

In order to boost the country's position as a global leader in technical textiles, the Central government has approved the plan of setting up a National Technical Textiles Mission with a total outlay of Rs 1480 Crore, said Javadekar. 

Minister of women and Child development Smriti Irani briefed media on the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020 and said, ''Cabinet approved "Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2020". The proposed legislation ensures effective regulation of surrogacy, prohibit commercial surrogacy and allow altruistic surrogacy.''

Speaking on the governments stand on the ongoing Delhi violence, Javadekar said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval are monitoring the situation.''

The Cabinet also approved three MoUs for cooperation between India and Myanmar on combating timber trafficking, conservation of tigers and other wildlife and in the fields of petroleum products and communications. 

The amendment of the Laccadive, Minicoy and Amindivi Islands Land Revenue and Tenancy Regulation, 1965 also got approval by the cabinet on Wednesday which will confer occupancy rights to the Scheduled Tribe population in the Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep.

 

Tags:
Central ActsJammu and KashmirCabinet meetingSurrogacy (Regulation) Bill
Next
Story

Retired Indian Army Lieutenant Colonel gets life term for killing his wife, chopping body into 300 pieces

Must Watch

PT8M58S

Delhi Riots: Zee News Exclusive from Ground Zero | Delhi News | Delhi Clashes