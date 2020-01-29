Cabinet approves changes to abortion bill raising upper limit to 24 weeks

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday (January 29) approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill which will now allow women to terminate their pregnancy at 24 weeks which was earlier at 20 weeks.

"The limit for abortion has been increased from 20 weeks to 24 weeks. There was the demand from section of women, doctors and court had also requested the same," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also, for women who are unmarried, the Bill seeks to relax the contraceptive-failure condition from “only married woman or her husband” to “any woman or her partner” thus allowing them to medically terminate the pregnancy.

The Bill will soon be presented in the Parliament. The cabinet took the decision acting upon the recommendation of the Group of Ministers.

The Cabinet approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020 drafted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to amend the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.