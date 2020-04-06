हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi, MPs' pay cut by 30 per cent for 1 year as India battles coronavirus COVID-19 crisis

The Union cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance to reduce the salaries, allowances and pensions of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year.

PM Narendra Modi, MPs&#039; pay cut by 30 per cent for 1 year as India battles coronavirus COVID-19 crisis
PTI photo

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (April 5) approved an ordinance to amend salaries of parliamentarians and ministers, reducing allowances and pension by 30 per cent for one year, with effect from April 1, 2020.  The Cabinet also decided to suspend the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme for two years and transfer the amount into the government's consolidated fund. 

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, while addressing a press briefing, said that President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and Governors too offered to take the 30 percent cut in their salaries. "The Union cabinet also approved temporary suspension of MPLAD Fund of MPs during 2020-21 & 2021-22 for managing health and the adverse impact of Covid-19 outbreak. The consolidated amount of MPLAD Funds for 2 years - Rs 7900 crores will go to consolidated Fund of India," said Javadekar, while briefing the reporters today. 

Narendra ModiCOVID-19Coronaviruslockdownpay cutOrdinanceRam Nath Kovind
