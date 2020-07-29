Cabinet approves renaming of Ministry of Human Resource Development as Ministry of Education

In a significant development, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday (July 29) decided to change the name of Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) to Ministry of Education. The change in the name of the ministry was approved during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The HRD Ministry is currently headed by former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

It is learnt that the Cabinet has also approved new National Education Policy and the formal announcement in this regard will be made during a press conference in the evening.

In May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about the major reforms required in the education sector and he had laid special emphasis on the use of technology in the education sector.

According to the HRD Ministry, the National Education Policy was last modified in 1992. It is to be noted that the NEP was framed in 1986 and over three decades have passed since the NEP was last reformed.