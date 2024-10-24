Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811431https://zeenews.india.com/india/cabinet-gives-nod-for-two-new-rail-projects-rs-1000-crore-for-space-sector-starups-key-details-2811431.html
NewsIndia
UNION CABINET

Cabinet Gives Nod For Two New Rail Projects, Rs 1000 Crore For Space Sector Starups: Key Details

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Indian Railways will run 7,000 special trains to accommodate the increased demand during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2024, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Cabinet Gives Nod For Two New Rail Projects, Rs 1000 Crore For Space Sector Starups: Key Details

The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a new railway line connecting the Andhra Pradesh's new capital, Amravati. The project involves a substantial investment of Rs 2,245 crore. It aims to enhance regional connectivity and promote economic development in the area.

The newly approved railway line will span 57 kilometres and is designed to strengthen transportation links for both residents and businesses. A key feature of this project includes the construction of a 3.2 km-long railway bridge over the Krishna River, which will further enhance connectivity.

This new line will provide direct rail links between Amravati and major cities such as Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Nagpur. Additionally, it will improve transportation routes between Amravati and several important ports, including Masilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, and Kakinada. These enhancements are expected to boost trade and facilitate smoother logistics in the region.

 Approval for Narkatiganj-Muzaffarpur Railway Line

The Cabinet has also greenlit the Narkatiganj-Rexol-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga-Muzaffarpur railway line. Spanning 256 kilometers, this line represents a significant investment of Rs 4,553 crore. The new railway link is expected to play a key role in improving connectivity in Bihar, supporting regional economic growth.

Special Trains for Diwali and Chhath Festivals

In addition to these infrastructure projects, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Indian Railways will run 7,000 special trains to accommodate the increased demand during the Diwali and Chhath festivals. These trains are expected to help over 2 lakh passengers travel daily during the festive season, easing the burden on regular services and ensuring smoother journeys for travelers.

VC Fund For Space

The Cabinet has given the green light to establish a Rs 1,000 crore venture capital (VC) fund aimed at supporting startups in the space sector. This fund will provide investments ranging from Rs 10 crore to Rs 60 crore for 30-35 startups. According to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, over 250 startups are currently operating in India's space industry. He also mentioned that the space economy is projected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2033.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK