हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arun Jaitley

Cabinet nod to ordinance on Triple Talaq: Arun Jaitley

The Cabinet has given its nod to the Triple Talaq ordinance, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Cabinet nod to ordinance on Triple Talaq: Arun Jaitley

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet Tuesday gave its nod to issue the Triple Talaq ordinance, which makes the practice of instant triple talaq by Muslim men a penal offence. 

A bill which seeks to make the practise of talaq-e-biddat void, is pending in Rajya Sabha. The bill will lapse on June 3 with the dissolution of the present Lok Sabha. 

The Cabinet has given its nod to the Triple Talaq ordinance, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.

Once signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, the triple talaq ordinance will come into force for the third time in less than one year. 

Tags:
Arun JaitleyArun jaitley Triple TalaqTriple Talaq ordinance Union Cabinet
Next
Story

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lashes out at Pakistan, vows revenge for Pulwama attack

Must Watch

PT1M23S

Breaking News: India condemns Imran Khan's statement on Pulwama attack