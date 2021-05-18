Cafe Freedom: Indian Army opens coffee shop at Uri forward post along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

Uri/North Kashmir: Sipping a cup of coffee at the Line of Control in Uri sector of North Kashmir would have sounded impossible till last year. But after the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February 2021, the situation has improved a lot.

A coffee shop right at the last forward post of India Army, Kaman Aman Setu, has been established. This coffee shop will be hosting people from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and also people from all across the country.

“We have opened the coffee shop for everyone visiting the Kaman Post for motivational purposes for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. After taking a selfie at the bridge, people can come and have snacks and they can take home several souvenirs alongwith them. Also, the sixty feet national flag fluttering at the LoC is an attraction for tourists," said Vishal Dev, a Major in the Indian Army.

People living next to the LoC are relieved since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. The ceasefire violations have completely stopped and people who had to run for shelter every time in the event of shelling — are finally living a normal life. They are thankful that both the countries have reached an agreement. They believe that this coffee shop could brideg the gap between the Army and locals.

"After the division of the two countries, people who were related and or friends became distant. When both the countries worked on improving the relations all the distance was reduced. A coffee shop has been opened and it’s to help boost the relationship between people and Army. The way Army has won hearts of people here is worth appreciating," said Qazi Ahmad, a local resident .

With peace finally returning to the bordering areas, people are expecting that the trade between the two countries would also resume and hope that poeple from both sides of the border can visit each other, soon.