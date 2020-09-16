CAG report reveals land in Greater Noida allotted indiscriminately in SP-BSP regime, GNIDA under Rs 8000 crore debt

Greater Noida: Many officers posted in Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) during the SP-BSP rule have come under the scanner of the CAG audit after it was revealed that the officials allotted land in the area at only 5 per cent of the total price and later the arrears were not paid in full by the buyers.

As a result, currently the builders owe a total of Rs 8000 crore, including interest, to the Greater Noida Authority. As a result of which the authority is currently going through a financial crisis.

In fact, several such irregularities came to light in the CAG's audit of the Greater Noida Authority. The CAG has raised objections on these matters and has also prepared a report. This report will now be put forth in the state Assembly.

According to Greater Noida Authority sources, the CAG has completed the first stage audit process. The CAG has raised its objection on many issues, in which the biggest case is of land use.

Apart from this, it has also been found that the land reserved for industries were sold off to builders.

According to the Master Plan 2011, Greater Noida Authority had a total area of ​​13750 hectares, about 22 percent of it was residential, while 20 percent was fixed for industries. According to the CAG audit, only 12 percent of the land was allotted to the industries at that time, while the remaining 8 percent of the land went to the builders' share.

The CAG audit has also revealed that the authority has allotted more land to vocational and educational institutions. Due to this irregularity, there is no land left for SEZ and transport department.

During Mayawati's reign, between 2007 and 2012, the builders were allotted the most land. The land of Greater Noida West was also allotted to the buildersind in the same period. These lands were allotted to the builders with only 5 percent of the total price, later the installments too stopped coming.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government had decided to conduct a CAG audit of the land allotted during SP and BSP rule in Greater Noida Authority.

If sources are to be believed, the authority has filed its reply after CAG registered its objection but the CAG is not satisfied with this.