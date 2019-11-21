close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

CAG should be catalyst of good governance, says PM Modi at Accountants General conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave in Delhi and said that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) cannot remain limited to data and procedures but should come forward as a catalyst for good governance. 

CAG should be catalyst of good governance, says PM Modi at Accountants General conclave

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Accountants General and Deputy Accountants General Conclave in Delhi and said that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) cannot remain limited to data and procedures but should come forward as a catalyst for good governance. 

"I am pleased to see that you are committed to making CAG as CAG plus," said PM Modi in his address. 

Saying "today all the stakeholders want accurate audits, so that they can execute their plans properly, but they also don't want the audit process to take a lot of time", PM Modi asked the auditors to focus on process audit.

Live TV

Addressing the conclave, PM Modi said that your responsibility is increased as the duty of keeping the nation and society's economic behaviour lies on you and the nation's expectations are also heightened."

PM Modi added that CAG has to develop technical tools to root out frauds in departments. He further said that the CAG acts as a mirror to governmental agencies and shows them their shortcomings. CAG has played an important role in the outcome-based, time-based approach to work process in the country, he said.

Ahead of his address, PM Modi had unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) office premises earlier on Thursday.

The conclave is being held on the theme "Transforming Audit and Assurance in a Digital World" to consolidate experience and learning, and chart out the path of Indian Audit and Accounts Department for the next few years.

Tags:
Narendra ModiPM ModiCAGAccountants General conclave
Next
Story

Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind not to file review petition against SC verdict in Ayodhya case

Must Watch

PT15M15S

Watch Satte Pe Satta, 21st November 2019