Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the CBI to file a report before it with regard to the plea of arrested former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh for liquidating his fixed deposit in a bank.

Justice Subhendu Samanta directed Ghosh to make the CBI a party respondent in his petition, seeking direction to the State Bank of India to liquidate his fixed deposit to meet his family's financial requirements.

Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 in connection with its probe into alleged financial irregularities in state-run RG Kar hospital and later also on the charge of tampering with evidence in the rape and murder of the on-duty junior doctor.

Ghosh's lawyer claimed before the court that during his custody, his wife approached the bank to liquidate his fixed deposit to meet the financial requirements of the family.

He claimed that the original documents of the said fixed deposit were in the possession of the petitioner and had not been seized by the CBI.

The bank's lawyer said that since a CBI investigation is going on against Ghosh, it is not possible to liquidate the fixed deposit.

Noting that CBI has not been made a party in the matter, Justice Samanta directed the petitioner to make the central agency, investigating both cases on previous orders of the high court, a party respondent in his petition.

Directing the CBI to file a report by the next date of hearing on October 30, the court said it was necessary before an order is passed with regard to Ghosh's plea.