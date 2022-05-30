The two lawyers drew the attention of Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya of the Calcutta High Court to the comments of Trinamool Congress' All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on the judicial decision. They even pleaded for a suo motu case to be taken up. The Calcutta High Court had advised to file a case in this regard. But after hearing the reply, the Calcutta High Court dismissed the suo motu case against Abhishek banerjee.

What exactly did the Calcutta High Court say?

The case was filed today in the wake of Abhishek Banerjee's remarks. During the hearing, Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee said, "There are 41 judges in this high court. It needs to be clear who was addressed or to whom it was addressed. There is no such thing as 1 percent. So the court does not think there is a need to file a contempt case. The court does not feel that Abhishek's comments have tarnished the judicial system. There is no need for suo motu action this time." The case was dismissed after the judge's comments.

As soon as the case came up in the Calcutta High Court, the court questioned what Abhishek meant by one per cent of the judges. It was then said that the complainant Sushmita Saha Dutta submitted a pen drive of Abhishek's speech. On hearing this, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya asked, "What does one per cent of judges mean? It's not clear who it was intended for. I think I should avoid the subject."

What exactly Abhishek said?

Standing at the workers' conference in Haldia, Abhishek said, "I am ashamed to say that there is one percent in the judicial system who are working in connivance. They are working as a consultant. If something happens, they are showing CBI. Suspending the murder case! Have you ever heard of it!"

I’ve always believed in SPEAKING THE TRUTH TO POWER. Yesterday, I said how 1% in Kolkata HC is working in cohorts with Centre in protecting some individuals. PEOPLE ARE WATCHING, they know who is actually 'CROSSING THE RED LINE'. I rest my case here!https://t.co/YLdOu4IvLt — Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) May 29, 2022

However, the Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar today wrote a letter to the chief minister Mamata Banerjee to take action on the issue.