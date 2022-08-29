Calcutta University Result: Calcutta University, CU Exam result 2022 is released for 6th semester exams. Candidates can check and download their Calcutta University BCom results on wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in. Candidates will be required to key in their Roll number to access the CU exam result. Refer to the Calcutta University 6th semester result link mentioned below to check your result on the official website.

Calcutta University 6th semester Result 2022: How to check

Go to the official website-- wbresults.nic.in or caluniv.ac.in

On the appeared homepage. click on the link that reads, 'B.Com.Semester-VI (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS)'

Alternatively, click on the diorect result link mentioned above

A new login page would open

Key in your roll number and submit

Your CU Exam result 2022 would display on the screen

Check the result and download the page

Take a print out for future references

Calcutta University's 6th semester results of BA and BSc semester Vl Honours, General and Major examinations 2022 were released on August 27, 2022. The University of Calcutta has released the 6th semester result for Honors/General/Major examinations 2022. Candidates can refer to their admit card to check their 12 digit roll number required for accessing the result. Follow the steps mentioned below to check your Calcutta University 6th semester result 2022.