CALICUT UNIVERSITY RESULT 2022

Calicut University Result 2022 OUT for BSc, BCom II semester and others on uoc.ac.in, direct link here

Calicut University Results 2022 for various courses and are now available on the official website- uoc.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the results.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Calicut Univesity Results 2022: The University of  Calicut has declared the second semester results for BCom, BSc and other courses. Along with the 2nd sem result 2022, UOC has also released the result of various UG and PG courses of the different semesters. Students can now check their results on the official website - uoc.ac.in.

Here's how to check Calicut University Result 2022

  1. Visit the official website--uoc.ac.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the Result tab
  3. Click on the respective result link and entre your credentials
  4. Submit and your UOC Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
  5. Take a printout for future reference

Calicut University Result 2022- Direct Link

